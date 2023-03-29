Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $292.92 and last traded at $293.43. 30,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 135,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

Dillard’s Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $362.02 and its 200 day moving average is $335.98.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

In other news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total transaction of $233,460.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,024.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 138,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,713,000 after acquiring an additional 47,763 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after acquiring an additional 33,622 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after acquiring an additional 50,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 33,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

