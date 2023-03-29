Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

DCOMP opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $24.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.