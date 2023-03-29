Diversified Trust Co Acquires Shares of 9,037 Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

RRC stock opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.48. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.74.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

