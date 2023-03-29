Diversified Trust Co Has $291,000 Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 166,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,762,000 after acquiring an additional 29,388 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $1,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of RS opened at $256.26 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.29 and a fifty-two week high of $264.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.00 and its 200-day moving average is $212.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.83 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.41 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,390 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,208. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

