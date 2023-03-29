Diversified Trust Co Makes New $265,000 Investment in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Insider Activity

Acuity Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,540.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $174.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.74%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

