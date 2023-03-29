Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 1,100 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 28.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $181.52 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $241.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 60.42% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

