Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,376 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

