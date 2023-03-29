Diversified Trust Co Sells 14,403 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,442 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,403 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 6.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 72,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 47.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,864,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.71. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBD. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.70 to $2.70 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

