Diversified Trust Co Sells 3,090 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $126.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums Stock Up 2.1 %

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $1,470,450.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $1,470,450.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total value of $111,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,761 in the last ninety days. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPAR opened at $143.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.19. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $144.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

See Also

