Diversified Trust Co Sells 850 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.43.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $109.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

