Diversified Trust Co Takes $268,000 Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 3.6% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in WestRock by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 0.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 129,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 2.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WRK has been the topic of several research reports. Argus cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.
WestRock Stock Up 0.9 %
WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WestRock Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.
About WestRock
WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.
