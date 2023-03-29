Diversified Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 187.5% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after buying an additional 140,571 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 208.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,411,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,988,000 after buying an additional 953,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 185.2% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $712,669 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.17. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.50%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

