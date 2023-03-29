Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) CFO Acquires $248,917.40 in Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $141.66 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.76 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.80.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

