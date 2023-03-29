Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 2.1 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $141.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.25. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.76 and a twelve month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.80.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

