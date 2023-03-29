Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVAX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DVAX. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of DVAX opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 5.71. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $17.48.

In other news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $232,210.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

