Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.07 and last traded at $46.07. Approximately 46,443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 313,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EGLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $620.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bulk Shipping

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, Director Justin A. Knowles purchased 1,700 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.27 per share, for a total transaction of $80,359.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,151.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bulk Shipping

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,822.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.