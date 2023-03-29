Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stock Position Trimmed by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 187.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,342,000 after buying an additional 137,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 64.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 83,514 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 42.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,051,000 after purchasing an additional 81,185 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 109,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 78,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,131,000 after purchasing an additional 54,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WIRE. StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Encore Wire Price Performance

WIRE stock opened at $177.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.32. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $94.39 and a 12 month high of $206.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.83.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $3.67. The company had revenue of $693.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.04 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 23.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 0.22%.

Insider Activity at Encore Wire

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,372,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

Further Reading

