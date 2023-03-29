Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EGLX. B. Riley cut their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday.

EGLX stock opened at C$1.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.11 million and a PE ratio of -15.43. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12-month low of C$0.92 and a 12-month high of C$2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.99.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

