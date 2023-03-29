Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EGLX. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of EGLX stock opened at C$1.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.99. The company has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a P/E ratio of -15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of C$0.92 and a one year high of C$2.85.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

