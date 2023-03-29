Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Shares Down 20%

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Rating) shares fell 20% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 106,647 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 86,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Entourage Health Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$7.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.

Entourage Health Company Profile

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. The company offers cannabis plants, dried cannabis, oils, topicals, extracts, and edibles. It provides its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinals, and Mary's Medicinals brand names.

