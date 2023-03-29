Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.5% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after buying an additional 3,094,957 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,564,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,161,643,000 after buying an additional 849,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.
Exxon Mobil Stock Performance
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.
Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil
In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Profile
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
