Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.5% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after buying an additional 3,094,957 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,564,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,161,643,000 after buying an additional 849,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $107.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $436.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.