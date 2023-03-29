Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 55.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 40.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.75. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.