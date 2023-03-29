First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter worth $683,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter worth $186,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRI opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $282.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $17.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

