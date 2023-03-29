First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 105,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 44,205 shares.The stock last traded at $77.38 and had previously closed at $76.98.
The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.53.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.296 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
