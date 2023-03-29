First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 105,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 44,205 shares.The stock last traded at $77.38 and had previously closed at $76.98.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.53.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.296 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

