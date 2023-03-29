First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 107,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 44,205 shares.The stock last traded at $77.44 and had previously closed at $76.98.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.07.

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FEX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500 based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

