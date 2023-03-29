First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 113,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 85,223 shares.The stock last traded at $124.86 and had previously closed at $125.05.

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.09.

Get First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTEC. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.