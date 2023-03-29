First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 113,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 85,223 shares.The stock last traded at $124.86 and had previously closed at $125.05.
First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.09.
First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.