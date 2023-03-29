First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the February 28th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTXH opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.52. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $28.59.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTXH. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 386.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000.

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

