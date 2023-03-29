Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke Sells 10,280 Shares

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $60,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fisker Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. Fisker Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 160,086.58%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 646.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 4.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 164.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 26,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 34,099 shares in the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

