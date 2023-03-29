FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Sees Large Volume Increase

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 662,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 820,989 shares.The stock last traded at $40.55 and had previously closed at $40.39.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 825,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,867,000 after buying an additional 233,373 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 135,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter.

About FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

