FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Sees Large Volume Increase

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 110,853 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 94,220 shares.The stock last traded at $50.46 and had previously closed at $50.23.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 27,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

