G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Down 97.0% in March

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the February 28th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

G6 Materials Stock Performance

Shares of G6 Materials stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. G6 Materials has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.09.

G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter.

G6 Materials Company Profile

G6 Materials Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of graphene-enhanced materials for 3D printing. Its products include Air Purification Systems, Conductive Adhesives, Advanced Materials and Composites, and R&D Graphene Materials. The company was founded by Elena Poyakova, Daniel Stolyarov and Michael Gouzman on January 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, NY.

