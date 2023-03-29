GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 3.6%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.90 and last traded at $23.11. Approximately 1,301,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,792,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

GME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 23.09% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 51,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in GameStop by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in GameStop by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 393,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in GameStop by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 625,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

