Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.19. 82,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 273,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GETY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

Getty Images Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00.

Insider Activity at Getty Images

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $137,033.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,966.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $580,348.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,523,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,087,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $137,033.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,966.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,680 shares of company stock valued at $729,220 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Images by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter worth about $110,000.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Further Reading

