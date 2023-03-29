Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

BATS:PAVE opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

