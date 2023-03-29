GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $717,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its stake in GSK by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264,687 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GSK by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,136,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,175,000 after buying an additional 1,023,306 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of GSK by 351.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,059,000 after buying an additional 5,556,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of GSK by 1,007.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,511,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,771,000 after buying an additional 4,104,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.73.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.27) to GBX 1,535 ($18.86) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.