Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,004,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,685,000 after purchasing an additional 72,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,459,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,501,000 after purchasing an additional 389,000 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,835,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,334,000 after purchasing an additional 784,597 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,768,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,300,000 after acquiring an additional 51,817 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,282,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,900,000 after acquiring an additional 68,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Harmonic Stock Performance

Harmonic Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64.

(Get Rating)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Featured Articles

