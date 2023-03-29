Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Up 8.4%

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) shot up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.01 and last traded at $19.96. 155,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 335,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HROW. B. Riley boosted their target price on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Harrow Health Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow Health

About Harrow Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HROW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Harrow Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Harrow Health by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 740,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 74,800 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Harrow Health by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 94,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 24,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Harrow Health by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

