Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 295,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,683 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $751,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 76.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter worth $83,000.

RODM opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $29.63.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

