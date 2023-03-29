Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Shares Gap Down to $32.34

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.34, but opened at $31.45. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $31.45, with a volume of 111 shares.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $499.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.21.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $280.56 million during the quarter.
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
