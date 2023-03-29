HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Trading Up 4%

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.50 and last traded at $58.24. Approximately 55,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 814,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.77. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -185.39, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 150.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 26.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 12.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 360,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,131,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

