HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.87

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.87 and last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 4755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSTM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

HealthStream Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $812.20 million, a PE ratio of 68.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.18 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 3.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Insider Transactions at HealthStream

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $85,227.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 405.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

