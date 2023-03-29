Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Down to $5.91

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $5.78. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 1,060,062 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Hecla Mining Trading Up 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -42.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

Further Reading

