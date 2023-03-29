Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading Down 4%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.42 and last traded at $15.58. Approximately 66,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 426,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSAI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Hesai Group Price Performance

About Hesai Group

(Get Rating)

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

