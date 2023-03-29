ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 6.1%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 595,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,302,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

ImmunityBio Stock Down 2.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 642.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,544,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 1,336,122 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter valued at $787,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.