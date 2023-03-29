Infinity Mining Limited (ASX:IMI) Insider Harley Groot Buys 100,000 Shares

Infinity Mining Limited (ASX:IMIGet Rating) insider Harley Groot bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$18,700.00 ($12,466.67).

Infinity Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70.

About Infinity Mining

Infinity Mining Limited explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Pilbara projects that comprise 11 exploration licenses covering an area of 697 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Central Goldfields project comprising of 7 prospecting licenses, two granted mining lease, and one exploration license covering an area of 13.81 square kilometers located in the Leonora region of Western Australia.

