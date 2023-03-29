InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the February 28th total of 796,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,849,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS INND opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile

Innerscope Hearing Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of scalable business to business and business to consumer solutions. Its product includes the BTB SaaS based Patient Management System (PMS) software program, designed to improve operations and communication with patients. It also offers universal tele-audiology solutions, buying group and best practices programs, patient management systems, direct-to-customer, IOS and android app development, aural rehab programs, advertising and marketing, audiology and hearing device clinics, and research and development.

