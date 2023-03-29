Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Trading 15.4% Higher

Shares of Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Rating) traded up 15.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 69,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 82,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Inomin Mines Trading Up 7.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 3.48.

Inomin Mines Company Profile

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the King's Point polymetallic project located Newfoundland; the Fleetwood zinc-copper-silver-gold property situated in the south-western British Columbia; the Beaver Magnesium-Nickle-Cobalt property located in the Cariboo region of south-central British Columbia; the Lynx Nickel property in British Columbia; and La Gitana and Pena Blanca Gold-Silver projects located in Mexico.

