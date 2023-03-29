Insider Buying: Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $15,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,949.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $20.79.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PINE shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jonestrading boosted their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

