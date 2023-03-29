Insider Buying: Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Acquires 2,943 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,943 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $12,654.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,079,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,141,441.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $654,000.00.
- On Thursday, March 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 55,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $272,800.00.
- On Tuesday, March 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 31,598 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $157,042.06.
- On Monday, February 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 75,744 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $398,413.44.
- On Friday, February 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 38,742 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $201,458.40.
- On Thursday, January 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,700 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $8,874.00.
Brightcove Trading Down 1.3 %
Brightcove stock opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $186.68 million, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. Brightcove Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $8.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BCOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brightcove in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Brightcove Company Profile
Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights.
