Insider Buying: Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Acquires 2,943 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,943 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $12,654.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,079,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,141,441.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $654,000.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 55,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $272,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 31,598 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $157,042.06.

On Monday, February 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 75,744 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $398,413.44.

On Friday, February 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 38,742 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $201,458.40.

On Thursday, January 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,700 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $8,874.00.

Brightcove Trading Down 1.3 %

Brightcove stock opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $186.68 million, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. Brightcove Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $8.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Brightcove by 451.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter worth $81,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brightcove in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights.

Further Reading

