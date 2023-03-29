Insider Buying: Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX:MYX) Insider Buys 3,210 Shares of Stock

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX:MYX – Get Rating) insider Frank Condella acquired 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.52 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of A$11,289.57 ($7,526.38).
Frank Condella also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 24th, Frank Condella bought 17,788 shares of Mayne Pharma Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.52 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of A$62,684.91 ($41,789.94).
Mayne Pharma Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18.
Mayne Pharma Group Company Profile
Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Metrics Contract Services, International, Branded Products, and Portfolio Products.
